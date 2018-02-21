Dry day with sunny spells ahead in Kildare this Wednesday

A mostly dry day with good sunny spells is predicted for Kildare this Wednesday.

Morning frost and fog will gradually clear in the morning, and there will be just the odd shower along south and west coasts, according to Met Eireann.

Top temperatures will be 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in just light southeasterly winds veering southerly.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry, but cloud is expected to be thicker with some patchy rain or drizzle along coasts.

The overnight temperatures will be between zero and three degrees, coldest in the east of the country.