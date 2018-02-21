Kildare resident Paddy Casey gearing up for Naas charity gig

Originally from Crumlin, Paddy Casey has never looked back on his big move to Kildare.

The famous Saints and Sinners singer now lives a couple of miles outside of Naas, and is loving country living.

“I wanted to stay as close to Dublin as I could but still be in the middle of nowhere. I found this house, and it has a little room at the side where I could build a studio. It just looked perfect to me. It was the first house where it looked like I could make noise”, said Paddy.

Paddy is gearing up to take to the stage at the Moat Theatre in Naas on Friday, February 23, in a fundraising concert for Camphill Dunshane.

A charitable organisation, Camphill Dunshane provides residential and day service placements to adults with intellectual disabilities.

Paddy is a regular face at the centre, having done many gigs there before.

“It’s not a lot of effort to make, it’s a good place. They’re all really nice, they’re doing great things.

“I went to an open day a few years ago, and I just went down for the craic and there were people playing, it was actually a really nice day out. I got up and sang some songs with some local people. And then they contracted me to come back the next year.”

Paddy will be supported by his daughter Saoirse Casey, as well as Gar Tiernan and the Kilcullen Gospel Choir, in an attempt to raise vital funds to build a new ‘Literacy and Learning Room’.

Saoirse took after her talented dad, and is lucky enough to be able to perform with him.

“I feel embarrassed for her being on stage with her da! Ah no, I love it, she’s great. Ideally I would trap her and keep her as a backing vocalist and try and tell her that her career is not going to go anywhere, persuade her to work with me all the time. She’s a really good songwriter, and really good at singing.”

In recent years, Paddy has stepped away from doing bigger gigs, but says he always preferred smaller, more intimate concernts.

“I’m not playing the big gigs that I used to play but I found when I was doing the bigger ones that you’re less able to communicate. There’s a lot more conversation in a smaller gig, so I do prefer them for that. I prefer the money for the bigger ones though,” he laughed.

During the summer of 2017, Paddy headlined the Kilcullen River Festival.

“That was great, all the gigs (in Kildare) have been good, every year I do one gig at least. We used to do a couple in the since closed Alice’s restaraunt, that’s a tiny little gig, only takes like 7 people or whatever.”

He has a busy few months ahead of him as he is currently in the midst of recording two new albums.

“It will be the first year I’ve done two albums.”

The Kilcullen Gospel Choir are also busy learning some of Paddy's classic songs to perform on February 23.

“They’re going to learn a few of my more famous songs, and the on the night I’ll probably do a few new songs.”

Tickets from www.moattheatre.com or 045 483 628. For donations or spot prizes please contact: Camphill on 045 483 628 or Keith Hayes on 085 7191303.