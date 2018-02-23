My Kildare Life: 2fm DJ Keith Walsh from Newbridge

Keith Walsh is a 2fm DJ from Newbridge.

He presents 'Breakfast Republic' every morning from 6-10am with Bernard O'Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli.

Keith is the son of Mary and Michael from Kilkenny. He moved from Athlone to Newbridge aged 14, and attended the Patricians secondary school. He is married to Siobhan, who he met during his school days, and they have two children, Anna (15) and Finn (9).

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Kind of an odd memory, but the thing that struck me about Newbridge was that I thought it looked very strange. It just had two streets, a front and back. But even the front street only had one side to it.

Another thing that struck me was that people were very friendly, and I remember the Patricians for the first day and people coming up and inviting you to be in their gang.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE COUNTY?

I run a lot now and I think the Curragh is amazing. I do like bringing people to Newbridge and then just driving around the Curragh. It’s an amazing facility that we have.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO AT THE WEEKEND IN KILDARE?

We’re very busy at the weekend because Finn plays football with Newbridge Town and I help coach the team, and Anna actually plays football with Sarsfields so that can take up a lot of time at the weekends.

We’d go to the cinema in the Whitewater, or do a walk. There’s a lovely one in Castletown House in Celbridge, or Donadea.

Myself and Anna would go a lot to see Kildare play and if they’re in St. Conleth’s we’d go up.

Myself and my wife like to go out and eat, I think Naas is a great town for eating out.

WHAT DO YOU THINK MAKES KILDARE UNIQUE?

I think there’s a uniqueness about the Kildare person, and a friendliness and an honesty.

DID YOU ALWAYS WANT TO GET INTO RADIO?

I think I always wanted to do something creative, because I was probably a bit of a show-off. I studied acting and as part of the course there was script writing, and a friend of mine had also studied film studies so we were living together in Dublin and we decided we wanted to write comedy sketches.

So he found out about this community radio station in Coolock, called Radio FM and they were running a radio course and we did it.

The four years in 2fm has flown by.

As time goes on I’m enjoying it more because you get more used to it, you get more comfortable. I love it.