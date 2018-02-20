'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin, Kildare woman who murdered husband, has died

Catherine Nevin, the Kildare native who was serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband Tom at Jack White’s Pub near Brittas Bay in 1996, has died.

She had been receiving medical treatment for a brain tumour diagnosed two years ago.

Ms Nevin was convicted in 2000 of the murder of her husband, whose shooting death was staged as a faked robbery. She was also convicted of attempting to solicit three men to kill Mr Nevin.

Born Catherine Scully to a farming family, she was brought up in Nurney and attended the Presentation Convent in Kildare town. She met Galway man Tom Nevin in 1970 and they married in Rome six years later. She worked as a beautician, before joining her husband in the pub trade.

She lost an appeal against her conviction in 2010, and was also disbarred from inheriting her husband’s estate.