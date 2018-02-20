Funds raised to bring home Moldovan who died in Kildare Chilling incident

A GoFundMe appeal to bring the remains of a man who died in an industrial incident at Kildare Chilling back to his native Moldova raised more than €7,000 in less than two days.

The tragic incident occured last Thursday afternoon, which resulted in the death of a young Moldovan man, 22-year-old Alexandru Coceban.

“He was due to get his first pay cheque the day he died,” a source who is familiar with the situation told the Leinster Leader.

Both the Health and Safety Authority and the Kildare Gardai were informed of the accident, which Gardai say occurred at approximately 2.40pm. They are investigating the circumstances surrounding it. It is understood that he came in contact with a fully loaded forklift.

The deceased man was newly arrived to Ireland a matter of weeks ago and was working at the plant just over a week. The GoFundMe appeal was established by his fellow Moldovans to raise €7,000 to repatriate his remains to his native country. And it exceeded that amount in less than two days with more than 250 contributors. The fundraising appeal has now been closed.

The appeal explained that Coceban was the eldest sibling in his family and had decided to come to Ireland to help his family get a better life.

Kildare Chilling Company was contacted by the Leinster Leader but has not taken the opportunity to comment on the tragedy.

Read more: UPDATED: Shock at Kildare Chilling Company as Gardai and HSA probe young man's death