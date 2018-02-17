Gardai appeal for information on missing 16-year-old Newbridge girl

Gardaí at Newbridge, Co Kildare are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Maria Maksimik.

Maria was last seen on Thursday February 15 at Newbridge College. She is described as 5’ 9’’ in height, of slim build and has long dark hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black peak baseball hat, black Nike runners, black tracksuit bottoms and a green coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440 180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

