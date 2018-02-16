Kildare garda search continues for girl (15) missing for a week

A 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago, on the evening of Friday, February 9, in Kilcullen is still missing, according to a garda spokesperson.

A national appeal for information on the whereabouts of Roza Jakubowska was made on Sunday last; however, the girl has not been found.

Roza is known to frequent the Blanchardstown and Dublin city centre areas, but she was last seen in the Kildare town on Friday evening at around 6.50pm.

The teenager is described as being 5'5" in height, and of slim build with sallow skin. She has long straight black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black bomber style jacket with a white square on the back of it, white leggings, black runners and a large tartan scarf.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.