UPDATED: Shock at Kildare Chilling Company as Gardai and HSA probe young man's death

There is shock among staff at Kildare Chilling Company as they come to terms with the tragic industrial incident yesterday afternoon which resulted in the death of a young Moldovan man.

“He was due to get his first pay cheque the day he died,” a source who is familiar with the situation told the Leinster Leader.

Both the Health and Safety Authority and the Kildare Garda have been informed of the accident which Gardai say occured at approximately 2.40pm and are investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

The deceased man was a Moldovan in his early 20’s and was newly arrived to Ireland and while authorities are slow give too many details, it is understood that he came in contact with a fully loaded fork lift.

Kildare Chilling Company has been contacted for a comment on the matter.

