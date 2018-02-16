Fatality at Kildare Chilling Company

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it has been notified about a fatality at the Kildare Chilling Company and is investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

The incident occured in the early afternoon of Thursday, February 15. It is believed the deceased man was a Moldovan in his early 20’s and was newly arrived to Ireland.

Kildare Chilling Company has been contacted for a comment on the matter.

