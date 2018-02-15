Naas CBS students Sean and Conor Price gear up for 2018 X Factor tour

2017 X Factor quarter-finalists Sean and Conor Price are gearing up to take part in the X Factor Live tour, kicking off this weekend.

The lads are taking time out of their studies in Naas CBS to perform in Belfast tomorrow, February 16 and in the 3Arena Dublin, February 17.

Sean (15) and Conor (18) were chosen as wildcards after 300,000 public votes were cast. The popular duo from Blessington received a whopping 65.5 per cent of the final vote.

The lads will be joined on stage by winners Rak-Su, and runners up Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins, Matt Linnen.

The tour continues onto Manchester, London, Cardiff, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds, and Brighton.

The Price brothers shot to fame after their first X Factor audition on September 16 2017, with their original take on on Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower'.

SEE ALSO: 'We're like little celebrities walking around the school halls!' Meet Blessington X Factor stars Sean and Conor Price