Inquest opens into Kildare house fire deaths

An inquest has heard that two men died at a house fire at Tully East, outside of Kildare town, died as a result of inhaling smoke and fire gases.

At Kildare Coroners Court on February 12, the Coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, said that the medical evidence was that William (“Charlie”) Vaughan (76) and John Paul (“Johnny”) Flood (37), both died following a fire at Mr Vaughan’s home at 1087 Tully East, Kildare on July 11 2017.

The inquests on both men were opened on Monday to hear evidence, both of identification and medical evidence as to the cause of death.

The matter has been adjourned until Monday, March 5, for the rest of the inquest hearing.

Garda Kevin Flynn told the inquest that he got a call at 2.40am on July 11 to go to the house, which he knew to be owned by Mr Vaughan.

He found two men there, both badly burnt.

Garda Flynn said both men had a history of alcohol abuse and, in Mr Vaughan's case, he frequently met him on the road and dropped him home for his own safety and that of other road users. He came to the conclusion, from a pair of runners, that one man was Mr Vaughan.

The inquest heard that the identify of Mr Flood, who had an address at St Corban’s in Naas, was confirmed by DNA.

It was concluded from Garda Flynn’s evidence that the other man was Mr Vaughan but that in his case it was not possible to provide that evidence from DNA because there was not a reference sample, Dr Denis Cusack explained to those attending the inquest.

Garda Flynn said that from inquiries, it emerged that both men had been drinking at the house on July 10.

At the time the Leader reported that the fire was attended by three units of the Fire Service, gardai and ambulance personnel. The house is located on the road to Suncroft, near the Irish National Stud.

At the time of the fire, it was reported that the home which went on fire was a semi-detached building, and the occupiers of the adjoining house were evacuated as a precaution.