Kildare and Wickow Education and Training Board sub-committee to investigate €83k legal bill

The board of the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB) has established a small sub committee to investigate the payment, against the board's wishes, of a legal bill of €83,000.

At their December 21 meeting, the board was told that they were facing a the bill even though they had no role in engaging the legal firm involved.

At that meeting the members were told that the legal firm, Philip Lee, was pressing for payment.

The matter was adjourned to the next meeting with a promise from the chairman Noel Merrick that he would get to the bottom of the matter.

However by their meeting on January 9, the board members were told that the bill had already been paid.

Interim CEO Rory O’Toole told the members that on December 22 they had received word that Philip Lee was pursuing High Court proceedings in order to get the bill paid.

At a meeting on Monday, February 5, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy proposed that a sub-committee be appointed to report back within a month on the circumstances of the hiring of the legal advisors, the circumstances of the payment and compliance with the Code of Practice for Education and Training Boards.

The Board nominated Cllrs McLoughlin Healy, Reada Cronin and John Hurley to the committee. Meanwhile Cllrs McLoughlin Healy and Jennifer Whitmore have asked for a list of all promotions awarded since the Comptroller and Auditor General began the audit that led to the current investigation by Dr Richard Thorn which concluded just after Christmas.