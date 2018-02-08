KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead in Kildare today

It will be cloudy and misty today in Kildare with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

According to Met Eireann, the rain will clear slowly into the Irish Sea during the afternoon.

For the east there is a risk of heavier rain later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh west or southwest winds.

Tonight will be colder with showery conditions extended to all areas. The showers will turn increasingly wintry overnight with falls of sleet and snow possible in places by dawn, mainly across parts of the north and west.

Frost and ice forming widely inland as temperatures fall to between +1 and minus 3 degrees, coldest in the east.