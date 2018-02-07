Inquiry widened into Garda suspected of using cocaine in Kildare nightclub

Following an arrest before Christmas in a Kildare nightclub of a female Garda on suspicion of possession of cocaine, an internal inquiry into the incident has lead to four members of the force being suspended.

When news broke that local Gardai had arrested the woman who serves in another county, it was alleged that she told them that her dealer was another member of the force. Now the internal inquiry has widened and the four were formally suspended last Monday.

In fact it’s been reported that there were two Gardai allegedly observed in the Kildare nightclub and that two others are being investigated for allegedly supplying it. It’s alleged that they were part of a party of off duty members of the force.

A Garda spokesperson described the investigation as an internal matter, and declined to comment further.

