More train services on the way for Sallins

The Taoiseach has indicated there will be new carriages and park and ride facilities, following a Dáil debate.

Dep James Lawless and Dep Frank O'Rourke said they had raised the ongoing issues with the local rail service.

Dep Lawless highlighted a lack of parking capacity and overcrowding on trains from Sallins and Naas train station.

He said he raised the matter directly with the Taoiseach, who in reply gave a commitment to invest in parking, capacity, and the electrification on both train lines through Kildare North.

This follows meetings Deputy Lawless has had with Irish Rail, Kildare County Council, and other stakeholders regarding parking at stations in Sallins and Maynooth.

“The programme for Government makes multiple references to public transport and the need to better serve the greater Dublin area. I represent the commuter belt constituency of Kildare North, which is heavily dependent on rail links into the capital and yet the stations can no longer accommodate the demand. The car parks are creaking at the seams," he said.

“The Sallins and Naas station in my constituency is now averaging 165% to 175% occupancy and Maynooth would be very similar. Somebody arriving from 7.30am onwards has no chance of a space and must drive on in the car to Dublin.”

Dep Frank O'Rourke welcomed the news that the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Irish Rail had agreed to review their rail fleet capacity in light of the increased demand on rail services at peak times.

“While we have received a commitment that there will be an increase off peak services on both the Maynooth and Kildare lines, we need increased capacity at peak times. However Irish Rail’s fleet is now at maximum capacity at peak times," he said.