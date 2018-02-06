Objections to Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond's K Club home extension

Some K Club residents have objected to celebrity couple, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond’s plans to build a balcony as part of the extension of their home at the county Kildare golf complex.

BOPOC Holdings Limited, of which they are both directors, has lodged plans with Kildare County Council to extend No. 10 Churchfields. The couple want to build a single storey extension, convert the attic with a dormer window roof extension, and install a balcony at the rear of the property.

The designs have been drawn up by well known TV architect, Dermot Bannon.

On behalf of some residents, Charles Hulgraine Architects has lodged an objection on the planning file.

“We are satisfied from previous experience that if permitted, the offending balcony will result in unnecessary interaction and adversity between the applicant and effected homeowners,” it said.

It fears nearby properties will be overlooked and devalued as a result. It said the installation of the balcony sets a “dangerous precedent” for similar developments within the estate.

It believes the proposals will “by virtue of scale and aspect compromise the residential amenities of the existing residential development.”

The application was lodged on December 11 2017, and a decision is due on February 13.