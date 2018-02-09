My Kildare Life: Maynooth fashion photographer Aaron Hurley

Aaron J Hurley is definitely one to watch in 2018, writes Sarah Peppard. He is a professional fashion photographer from Maynooth.

Aaron (20) grew up in Maynooth with brother Shane and mam Lorraine. He went to school in Gaelscoil Uí Fhiaich and Maynooth Post Primary.

He has made a massive breakthrough as a talented photographer in the fashion industry and is already a big household name. He has shot big names like broadcaster Angela Scanlon, models Roz Purcell and Thalia Heffernan, and Snapchat star James Kavanagh. There are even bigger things in store for the Maynooth man.

DID YOU LIKE GROWING UP IN MAYNOOTH?

The accessibility to Dublin is amazing, so that was a major plus for me as my studio has been based in Dublin since 6th year of school.

WHAT WOULD YOUR IDEAL DAY OUT BE IN THE COUNTY?

My ideal day out is a walk around Carton House followed by lunch or a drink in Oak Alley.

WHERE DID YOUR LOVE FROM PHOTOGRAPHY COME FROM?

My Mam always had a camera (almost) surgically attached to her arm at all times growing up. I think subconsciously her always capturing memories on her 35mm camera inspired me.

I never thought growing up I'd work in fashion or end up a photographer, it was a totally organic route that stemmed out of my interest in film and behind the scenes in TV. My Mam was a major support to me and really encouraged me to do whatever I wanted career wise, which I was very lucky with as most parents would discourage a creative/freelance job.

ARE THERE ANY LOCATIONS IN KILDARE YOU WOULD CALL PICTURE PERFECT?

Carton Estate is absolutely magnificent on a crisp spring morning for photographs. Starting out in photography I took some of my favourite shorts around Carton House.

WHO WOULD BE YOUR DREAM PERSON TO PHOTOGRAPH?

Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss would be my dream people to shoot. I’m so fascinated by the 90s fashion industry and they totally epitomise that era.

PLANS FOR 2018?

I’m in talks at the moment about relocating so really excited to see what the year ahead will bring!