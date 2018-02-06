Croi Laighean Credit Union to hold special meeting on merger proposal with Leixlip and District

Croí Laighean Credit Union will hold a Special General Meeting next month for members to vote in its proposed merger with Leixlip & District Credit Union.

The meeting will be held at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 8.

Leixlip & District Credit Union will also hold an SGM on Thursday, March 8, at 7.30pm in the Springfield Hotel, Lexilip, for their members to vote on the issue.

Brian Manning, Chairman of Croí Laighean, said: “Not only does this proposed merger offer greater efficiencies in terms of sharing costs, it also makes sense, as it will make us a stronger more viable Credit Union, with security of savings for all our members.”

Robert Clarke, Chairman of Leixlip & District Credit Union, said “The Board are confident that the decision to join forces with Croí Laighean will create a better credit union, providing our members with greater access to a broad range of savings and loan services, at competitive and sustainable rates.”

A Section 130 pack is being posted to all members of the credit unions, detailing all aspects of the proposed merger. They will also hold member information mornings, with all members are invited to call in to any of the branches with any queries they may have.

The dates for these are as follows:

• 11am – 1pm, Friday, February 9th (Edenderry, Clane, Coill Dubh)

• 11am – 1pm, Friday, February 16th (Leixlip only)

• 11am – 1pm, Thursday, February 22nd (Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane & Leixlip)

• 11am - 1pm, Friday, March 2nd (Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane & Leixlip)

Call in to the Edenderry, Coill Dubh, or Clane branch or Leixlip Credit Union for a chat with any of the team.

Alternatively, if members are unable to make it to the branch information mornings, please call 046 9731755 / 045 860554 for Croí Laighean Members or email welcome@clcu.ie, and 01 6244930/ info@leixlipcu.ie for Leixlip members.