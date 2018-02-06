Extreme caution needed on Kildare's back roads, but main roads fine
Yellow Warning from Met Eireann prompted a major salting operation
Lethal: The road between Robertstown and Donore this morning.
Reports are coming in that while Kildare’s main roads are generally fine, extreme caution is required on the county’s numerous back roads.
Motorists are being advised to drive slowly and with caution on unsalted roads.
Following a Yellow Status Warning issued yesterday morning by Met Eireann, Kildare County Council launched a major salting operation on roads in the county last night, while a snow plough was on standby if needed.
The rest of today is expected to be cold, bright and dry.
Major Kildare road salting operation to swing into action tonight
The view over Boston Hill this morning
Image from a farm near Prosperous this morning.
