Kildare community 'devastated' after death of Abigail (3) in car crash

There is widespread shock in the Kildare/Wicklow border community following a death of a toddler in a road accident.

Three-year-old Abigail Conlon died following a road accident near Kilcullen.

The two car collision took place about a mile from Kilcullen, not far from the local church and on the route to Brannockstown.

It happened in the early hours of last Thursday, February 1, at 8.50am.

It is understood that the girl was travelling with her father, Colm, who is aged in his early 40s when the impact occurred.

The family are from the Boleybeg area, between Brannockstown and Ballymore Eustace, which is close to the site where the tragic accident occurred.

The little girl lost her life three days after the crash.

Mr Conlon was treated for his injuries at Naas Hospital and Tallaght Hospital in the aftermath of the crash.

Abigail was taken by ambulance to the Children’s University Hospital in Temple Street, Dublin, and died on Sunday.

The road was dangerous at the time as black ice made driving conditions difficult and road was closed, with traffic being rerouted for a time afterwards.

The road reopened to traffic later that day.

Mr Conlon is the chief financial officer at Quinn’s of Baltinglass, the longstanding grain processing and agribusiness enterprise which also has an outlet at Broadfield, between Punchestown and Naas, in addition to another operaton at Athy.

Local councillor Billy Hillis said that while the road where the accident happened, about a mile from Kilcullen, is not normally dangerous, it would likely be in the event of black ice or other adverse conditions.

“This is a tragedy which has impacted on the family and the local community. Numerous people have been in contact with me since it happened.

“It has had a devastatingly sad impact on people living locally because this is a small though close community,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very said time ,” added Mr Hillis, who lives in Brannockstown.

Investigating gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been driving or walking in the area at the time to contact Naas garda station at 045 884300.