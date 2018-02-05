Freezing snow and ice forecast as Met Eireann issues Kildare weather warning

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning this evening sleet and snow are expected to batter the eastern half of the country, with Kildare particularly in the firing line.

Forecasts indicated up to two centimetres of snow, with more on higher ground as temperatures are set to plummet.

The inclement weather is expected to arrive around 5pm and will clear later in the night although more wintry showers will develop in the west and push eastwards.

Frost and ice will form leading to hazardous conditions on untreated roads and footpaths. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.