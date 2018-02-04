Three-year-old girl dies after Kildare road crash

A three-year-old girl has died today following the road crash at Brannockstown, near Kilcullen, in County Kildare which occurred last Thursday, February 1.

According to gardai, the driver of the car and father of the child, a man in his 40s, is continuing to receive treatment in Tallaght Hospital.

The collision occurred when two cars collided at approximately 8.05am on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road on Thursday.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Children's University Hospital, Temple Street where she was pronounced dead earlier today, Sunday, February 4.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.