Clane's Zest Cafe closes after almost 15 years

Popular Clane eatery Zest Cafe has announced its closure as of a few moments ago, referencing a “challenging couple of years”.

A statement posted on their Facebook page said that it was “a very sad and emotional day. After almost 15 years in business we have had to close.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years and we thought things would improve last year. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, and coupled with the parking changes in the centre, it was proving very difficult to keep the business alive.

“It has been a pleasure to have some amazing staff and customers over the years. Many of which have stuck with us through thick and thin from the beginning, many of you have become our friends.

“While we are sad and teary today, we are also proud to have served this great community and while we didn’t always get things right I’d like to think that we brought some joy to people, shared many, many memories and some great food.”

The statement ends thanking their customers for their support over the last 15 years.

