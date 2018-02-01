Kildare people welcome to Kilkenny Macra's Black Tie Ball

Kildare people have been invited to the Kilkenny City Macra na Feirme Annual Black Tie Ball which will be held in The Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel on Saturday, February 10.

A great night is in store with door prizes and a raffle full of fantastic prizes to be won including a two night stay at the Absolute hotel Limerick and 3 months gym membership at the Kilkenny Ormonde hotel leisure centre to name just a few.

Cocktail reception starts from 6.30pm followed by a four course meal at 7.30pm sharp. The band for the night is 'The Irresistibles' followed by DJ until late. With free car parking and special room rates in Kilkenny Ormonde hotel it's a night not to be missed.

Check out our Facebook page Macra kkcity for more info. All members and non members of Macra na Feirme are invited to attend this great night, any excuse to get glammed up! Tickets are just €35!

For further information and tickets please contact: blacktieball@ymail.com

Club Facebook page: Macra Kkcity; Club phone (085) 2839023 or Ruth (087) 4104219