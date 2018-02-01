KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showers and sunshine expected

Today will be a bright blustery day, according to Met Eireann with sunshine and passing heavy showers, most of which will occur early on.

The national weather forecaster says there will be a slight risk of thunder, and showers will become isolated by evening and winds will ease.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees, but it will feel colder due to the added wind chill.

A sharp frost is expected tonight, with some icy stretches. Lowest temperatures will range -2 to +2 degrees Celsius.