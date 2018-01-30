WATCH: Edenderry man will make First Dates history on TV tonight

27-year-old Edenderry man John Charles-Connolly will make TV history tonight as he takes part in the first ever date to be conducted through sign language on the show in either Ireland or the UK.

VIDEO: RTE preview of Offaly man John Charles and Dubliner Stephen's history-making date

John Charles, who is a member of the deaf community, has been paired with Deaf Studies graduate and fully hearing Stephen from Dublin.

As the date starts, it becomes obvious that John Charles and Stephen are already familiar with one another as they both express the delight at the fact that they don't need an interpreter between them.

Stephen became interested in deaf studies after going through a period with a speech impediment as a child, so much so that he couldn't fully pronounce his own name.

He says he thought, "if one way of communication isn't working for you, just choose an alternative," so he took up a Deaf Studies course in college and is fully fluent in sign language.

Tune in to RTE 2 on Tuesday night at 9.30pm to see how they got on.