Dayna Kearney circuit court trial in connection with Athy fatal crash adjourned

The trial of the young woman whose four friends were killed in an accident in Athy has been adjourned once again at Naas Circuit Criminal Court.

Dayna Kearney (22), with an address listed at Crossneen in Carlow, faces allegations of dangerous driving causing death.

The case was due to begin yesterday morning, Monday, January 29 at Naas Circuit Court but Dan Boland, counsel for the prosecution, told Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that a Garda witness was not available to make it to court and asked for an adjournment.

Counsel for the defendant said that while he understood they were “in the court’s hands” it was a case that was tough for those involved.

Judge Ó Donnabháin agreed to adjourn the case one more time, to February 27 next, but said it would be peremptory against the State.

This means that it would proceed regardless of whether they were ready or not.

A Volkswagen Polo, driven by Ms Kearney, collided with a van on the N78 Athy Link Road at Burtown on January 6, 2015.

The accident left Ms Kearney fighting for her life following the head-on collision.

Athy resident Aisling Middleton (19) and Carlow natives Niamh Doyle (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Gemma Nolan (19) all died as a result of the accident.

Ms Kearney is also charged with driving a defective vehicle at the time of the accident.

She is represented by Athy solicitor Frank Taaffe.