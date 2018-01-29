Tribute to talented Clane woman who passed away

Prosperous Drama Society has paid tribute and extended their deepest sympathies to the family of a young Clane woman who was member of the society for a number of years and who passed away last Saturday morning.

Maria Costello joined PDS in 2011 and “always shone in her roles both onstage and behind the scenes,” the Society said in a statement. “A talented actress, Maria played a number of roles in both one act and full length plays, including Joanne in “Come Back to the Five and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” and Anya in 'Two Sisters'.

She was also a sound technician on a number of productions, for which she won many awards, including an Adjudicator's award for exceptional sound design at the All Ireland Drama Finals.

“Maria was a very important and much loved member of our Drama family who always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She always kept her cool no matter what bedlam surrounded her and no task was ever too big for her.

“We love her and will miss our beautiful friend very much,” the statement concluded. Ms Costello, late of Loughanure Clane, Co. Kildare was formerly of Ardnadoman East, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

She is survived by her loving husband Ian, parents Tom and Teresa, sister Sinéad, brother Enda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Her removal will take place tomorrow, Tuesday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Clane for Mass at 11.30am. Her funeral will be afterwards to Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Family flowers only please and house private. Donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital and St. Frances Hospice. Donations box in the church.