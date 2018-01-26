Kilcullen's Billie Barrett (10) to star in Glenisk's IRFU campaign

Kilcullen girl Billie Barrett (10) teamed up with Ireland rugby captain Rory Best last week to promote Glenisk’s IRFU Collectable Cards which are available for free with every purchase of the brand’s organic GO-YO range.

The multi-talented Billie will star in a series of videos alongside the Irish legend that will appear on Glenisk’s social channels over the course of the NatWest Six Nations.

Rory Best, Ireland Rugby captain and Glenisk partner, said “As a father I’m delighted to see Glenisk offer a range of healthy snacks like GO-YOs specifically for children. It’s also great that they’ve developed something as fun and engaging as their collectable cards which will no doubt keep the nation’s children busy collecting and swapping throughout the NatWest Six Nations and beyond.”