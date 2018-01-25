An Bord Pleanala gives thumbs down to waste recycling facility near Carbury

A plan to establish a waste recycling facility in a sand and gravel pit near Carbury village has been turned down by An Bord Pleanala.

Based in the townlands of Kilglass and Balrinnet, approximately 4km to the north of Carbury village, the application was for a construction and demolition waste recycling facility within an area of a sand and gravel pit. The applicant was McKenna Haulage Ltd. Kildare County Council turned it down on June 12, 2017 and it was appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The Council refused permission for a number of reasons, including that it was not, they believed, based in appropriately zoned land; it would set an undesirable precedent for similar types of development in rural unzoned lands and that the Environmental Assessment” report and ‘Natura Impact Statement’ were inadequate .

The Council was also concerned in particular about the discharge of stormwater, flood risk and the capacity of the existing road network to accommodate further HGV movements in the locality.

McKenna Haulage Ltd appealed on a number of reasons, including that the existing hardstanding area in the sand and gravel pit provided an ideal surface for the processing of this kind of waste and that there is a significant lack of recycling and recovery facilities for this kind of waste (construction and demolition) available to the construction industry within the county and the Eastern Midlands Waste Region Plan area generally.

The inspector Brid Maxwell recommended that the Board uphold Kildare County Council's decision based on the location’s remoteness from the raw material on which the operation would depend.

Ms Maxwell wrote that “proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

She also had concerns about the treatment of surface water from contaminated areas of hardstanding, the capacity of the proposed wastewater treatment system, the risk to native flora and fauna arising from the possible spread of invasive alien species and traffic and traffic safety issues.

She was concerned at the impact on the amenities of the area arising from noise and general disturbance.

She was not satisfied impacts arising have been predicted and appropriately mitigated” and accordingly, felt that the Board was precluded from giving further consideration to the granting of permission for the development.

She also had concerns that the proposed waste recycling facility was adequate.