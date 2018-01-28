Optimisim at Clane rugby club following grant success

Clane rugby club is making steady progress on plans to improve the club.

Recently it heard that it had been successful in getting a National Sports Capital Grant of €40,500.

This will help with clubhouse development, new facilities for girls rugby, and pitch development.

This week Director of Rugby, Stephen Boyling, said that they had matching funds for some of the projects and were planning to make new applications for the next round of grants.

Among the first projects completed was the creation of new separate changing rooms and showers for females upstairs in the clubhouse.

The club also plans to improve its car parking facilities but money for this is not covered by the €40,500 grant.

Apart from the Sports Capital grant, the club has also been sponsored by Croi Laighean credit union, whose chairman, Brian Manning, made a special kit sponsorship presentation to Clane RFC early this month.

Another project for the club is to upgrade the electrical system at the club.

Mr Boyling said that at the moment it is basically of domestic standard but it needs to be upgraded so that it will support new pitch lights in the future.

So the Director of Rugby expect to be back to the Department.

On the field Mr Boyling is very optimistic about the club’s first team, where Edenderry man, Patsy Gorman is the senior head coach.

The club's first team age profile has lowered considerably in recent times.