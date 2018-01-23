Met Éireann updates weather warning for stormy night ahead in Kildare

Stormy weather is set to hit again with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country including Kildare.

The forecaster says southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times tonight.

The warning is valid from 8pm Tuesday, January 23 to 6 am Wednesday, January 24.

Apart from the wind overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, Met Eireann has also warned of heavy rain.

Wednesday will be a bright and blustery day with scattered and showers, but good dry periods too. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees in fresh to strong west to southwest winds.

After a rise in temperatures in the first half of the week, the forecaster is expecting more cold and frosty weather from Thursday.

Temperatures will drop back to no higher than of 6 or 7 degrees as colder northwesterly winds develop. Clear and cold on Thursday night with widespread frost.

Friday is set to start very frosty but it will be a dry and bright for the day with highs of 6 or 7 degrees in northerly breezes. Rain spreading eastwards on Friday night.

Saturday is looking likely to be cloudy and wet during the day, becoming milder again with temps rising to around 10 or 11 degrees by evening.