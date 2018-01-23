Edenderry goes green with brilliant energy-saving initiative

Cllr Noel Cribbin has announced that Edenderry is set to become just the second town in Ireland where businesses and SMEs make the switch from their old light fittings to new high-quality LED bulbs for free.

The move will result in a reduction of up to 70% in lighting bills for businesses and is part of a Bord na Mona initiative. Tullamore was the first town where businesses could avail of the switch after a collaboration between Bord na Mona and the Tullamore Chamber of Commer.

"I contacted BNM and made the case for Edenderry, and to be fair there were prompt in their response to me in accepting my proposals, Cllr Cribbin said.

"This is a great opportunity for all businesses to sign up, change their light fittings for free and save a massive 70% on their monthly bills, and great credit has to go to Bord Na Mona for this initiative and positive project."

"I am only too delighted to go door to door to all businesses in Edenderry and give each and every business the opportunity to sign up their business to this project for free and make the savings on their monthly bill, and while I can do very little with their rates bill, the savings here can help to make up for it in some way," Cllr Cribbin said.

Cllr Cribbin will be calling to all businesses in the coming days to bring them the good news and application forms.

For those seeking further information, Cllr Noel Cribbin can be contacted on 087 9073804.

