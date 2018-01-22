31 ambassadors expected at Chamber lunch promoting foreign investment into Kildare

Thirty one ambassadors to Ireland from all around the world will attend a lunch hosted in the K Club by County Kildare Chamber.

The aim will be to attract foreign direct investment into the county. The ambassadors will be joined by key government personal, the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and corporate patrons of the Chamber.

“This lunch will give us the opportunity to promote Kildare as the location of choice for both existing and potential business enterprise,” the Chamber's Allan Shine explained.

“Kildare is primed for investment and is on par with the offering counties such as Dublin, Cork and Limerick have for potential investors. Our close proximity to Dublin Airport and the Port makes Kildare a very attractive location for business,” he explained.

“2018 will bring new opportunities for Kildare to be showcased and this lunch with ambassadors from countries such as China, Brazil, Japan and India will strengthen our position that we are an ideal location for business. We have ambassadors attending from new emerging markets such as Brazil, Argentina and Mexico also.

“The key message we want to deliver is that Kildare is both open for business and is ready to do business,” he concluded.