New date set for Kildare 'body in canal' trial

A new trial date has been set for a Dublin man charged with the murder of Kenneth O'Brien, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase in a canal near Ardclough, Co Kildare.

Paul Wells Senior (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Kenneth O'Brien in Finglas on January 15 or 16, 2016.

His son Paul Wells Jnr (32) of Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare is charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his father Paul Wells Snr, by disposing of a chainsaw on the occasion.

Michael O'Higgins SC, defending Mr Wells Snr, told Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy at the Central Criminal Court today, Monday, January 22, that the case has a "complicated back story" and if it commenced on February 19 there was no possibility it would finish within the term.

The court heard Mr O'Brien had been living and working in Australia for a few years and was killed just after he had returned home. Mr O'Higgins said because the deceased had spent a few years in Australia, there was relevant material outstanding from there.

The barrister asked for a new trial date in which the case could proceed without interruption.

Prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC said it would take three months to obtain this information, which had to be formally dealt with, and agreed it was legitimate to seek it.

Mr Justice McCarthy granted the adjournment application and set a new trial date of October 2, 2018.