Newbridge man caught growing cannabis after Gardai could smell it from the road

A man who appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, January 18, on a charge of growing cannabis plants was apprehended by Gardai after they got a strong smell of cannabis from his home.

Giving evidence in the case, Detective Seamus Doyle told the court that the smell was even evident driving past the house in a car.

It took Gardai a little while to identify which house the smell was coming from, but once they were satisfied it was Michal Wisniewski’s house at 2 Kilbelin Court, Newbridge they obtained a search warrant and entered the house. Detective Doyle said he found the plants in the attic of the house. He said there were 10 of them, with an approximate value of €8,000.

Mr Wisniewski is a 33 year old engineer with an address listed as Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, although the court heard that he has since moved to Carlow. He was charged with cultivating cannabis plants without a license on November 9, 2015.

He was fully cooperative at the time, Judge Zaidan was told, and that he had no previous convictions. “He made admissions to growing it,” the detective explained.

The judge wanted to know how long it would take to smoke ten plants worth of cannabis. Detective Doyle said it would “take a good while”. Counsel for the defendant Aisling Murphy explained that her client was a chronic cannabis addict and suggested that perhaps the Probation Service would get involved in the case, but Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was not going to go down that road.

She said that he had taken it up over fears for the state of his liver over his heavy drinking. Judge Zaidan noted that it sounded like the defendant wanted to “destroy his brain to save his liver”.

He sentenced the defendant to 11 months.