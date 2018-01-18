Robertstown man to face Kildare Circuit Court charges in relation to cyclist's death

A Kildare man has been sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court, starting February 27 coming, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Kevin Hutchinson (26), 1205 Robertstown West, Naas, is charged in connection with the death of cyclist Tonya McEvoy at Rathcoffey last February 12.

He has been granted free legal aid, including a solicitor, one junior and one senior counsel, following a request from Sarah Connolly BL at Naas District Court yesterday, January 17.

Tonya McEvoy, 34, from Rathfarnham died when her bicycle was involved in a collision near Rathcoffey church on the morning of February 12 last. The incident happened at approximately 11am when Ms McEvoy, a childcare worker, was part of a group from Dublin-based cycling club Orwell Wheelers which was about to pass Rathcoffey Church when the tragedy occurred.

