Funeral details for Prosperous teacher Kathy Casey

Funeral details have been announced for the late Prosperous teacher Kathy Casey who passed away on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Aged just 29, the outgoing Ardagh Co. Limerick native died peacefully after a short illness. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West from 5.00 to 7.30pm tomorrow, Friday, January 19, her remains will arrive at St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh on Saturday, January 20 for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Her death notice says that she will “be sadly missed by her heart-broken husband, Noel Byrne (Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo), her broken-hearted family; parents Pat and Daphne, sisters Melanie and Vanessa, brother Conor, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Joan, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many, many friends.

In her short teaching career she made a huge impression on the community of Prosperous's Scoil an Linbh Íosa. She was described by those who knew her as “an amazing teacher and also a great friend to all her colleagues”.

“She was so full of energy and enthusiasm in everything that she did - everything with her was wholehearted," said a friend. The school community is in shock following the sad news.

And her death notice reflects her outgoing personality: “May Kathy’s adventurous spirit be an inspiration to us all and may she Rest in Peace. I bhFlaitheas an nAingeal go raibh sí.”

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.