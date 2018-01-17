Windy night ahead in Kildare as temperatures set to drop tomorrow

A Status Yellow wind warning is in effect in Kildare this evening, Thursday, January 17.

A fast moving Atlantic depression will cross Ireland this evening and early tonight bringing winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h to many counties.

Winds may temporarily exceed these values in exposed Atlantic coastal fringes for a time this evening. There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure.

The warning, issued today, is valid until 3am on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, temperatures will drop to 3 degrees on Thursday, which will be a cold and breezy day with sunny spells.