Shock and devastation as young Prosperous teacher dies

There’s shock and deep sadness at Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Prosperous, following news of the death over night of one of the young teachers at the school.

Even though she was only 29, Limerick woman Kathy Casey had made a huge impression on the school community in her time there. She was described this morning by those who knew her as “an amazing teacher and also a great friend to all her colleagues”.

“She was so full of energy and enthusiasm in everything that she did - everything with her was wholehearted," said a friend. "She’s a huge loss to her family, friends and colleagues. There are really no words to explain this tragedy.”

Ms Casey taking part in Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser for the school, with dance partner Dermot Lavin.

Ms Casey was only diagnosed with cancer in the week before Christmas and from there on was in the Mater Hospital. Another person familiar with the situation told the Leinster Leader, “the school is a mess. She had a close group of friends there who are devastated.”

Ms Casey was due to get married later this year.

We understand the school will be open tomorrow, Thursday, but closed on Friday when the funeral is expected to take place. Precise arrangements are not yet known.