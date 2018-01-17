Dealz to launch cheap fashion range in Newbridge and Naas

Discount chain Dealz is top open a cut-price fashion concession in its two Kildare stores.

It is launching the Pep & Co ranges in its Naas and Newbridge shops on February 23, as part of a roll-out to 10 of its branches nationwide on that date.

According to the company, it is taking on Penneys with the launch of its cheap fashion ranges.

Prices will start at €1.50 with almost €60 percent of items being sold at €5 or less. The range is already offered at Dealz’ parent company’s Poundland shops in the UK.

Its UK stores sell women’s high-waisted skinny jeans for £10, men’s jeans for £5 and children’s for £4. It also offers school uniforms and beachwear.

Dealz outlets currently sell discounted food, homewares, garden, motoring and novelty items.