Three Kildare attractions get Ireland's Ancient East signs

Three tourism attractions in Kildare received the now iconic Ireland’s Ancient East signs in the past week.

The three new signs, packed with local tourism information were installed at Newbridge Silverware, Burtown House and at Maynooth University.

They join those already installed at the National Stud and Japanese Gardens, Kildare Town Heritage Centre, Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park and Castletown House. More than 100 key sites throughout the eastern side of the country now have these signs.

“As well as presenting the Ireland’s Ancient East story, each branded and wheel-shaped sign highlights a wealth of information on interesting things to see and do within an hour’s drive in every direction,” said County Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan. “The signs will play a large part in encouraging tourists to linger and explore our locality and follow our other touring paths, such as the Sport of Kings, Shackleton and St Brigid’s Trails, as well as experiencing the abundance of other attractions in the county.

“I believe the signs will play their part in linking our larger iconic visitor attractions with lesser-known sites, dispersing visitors and thus increasing the dwell time and spend in the area.” She said that Kildare Tourism aims to grow visitor revenue by 40% by mid 2020, and that Ireland’s Ancient East branding would be key to this.

“We aim to increase overseas visitor numbers by 25% and expand Irish visitors to the county by 30%. To do this, we need to work together and optimise our unique location next to the capital and also as an important component of Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Jenny De Saulles, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East with Fáilte Ireland, said that “Kildare has a big part to play in our plans and these signs work to that objective and will, we hope, encourage visitors to explore the rich variety of all Kildare can offer.”

