Kildare Wicklow Education Training Board appalled investigation report was leaked

A statement of the Board of the KWETB released earlier today has said it is appalled that a confidential report of an investigation into the work of the organisation was leaked.

And they hint that leaking the report “may amount to an offence under the Education and Training Board Act 2013”.

The investigation was launched in early October into the “the performance by Kildare and Wicklow ETB of its functions particularly in relation to public procurement, usage and disposal of assets and propriety matters”.

It was launched following issues raised in an audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) and subsequent correspondence between the Department and KWETB.

The report was mailed to board members of the KWETB early in the new year, with strict instructions that its contents should not be disclosed.

However a number of newspapers, national and local, got access to and published details from the report in a move that clearly annoyed some board members.

The Leinster Leader understands that it is feared publicity about the report might compromise the course of future investigation.

“The Board of KWETB, that is, the governing authority of KWETB, held a special meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 to consider a Confidential Draft Report provided to the members of the Board by Dr Richard Thorn, the Investigator appointed by the Department of Education and Skills,” this morning’s statement reads.

“The Board of KWETB would like to reassure all those concerned that we are working hard to address and resolve the current situation. We continue and are determined to act in the best interests of the students, parents and staff of the Kildare Wicklow ETB.”

The statement was signed on behalf of the board by Noel Merrick, the Chairperson of KWETB. The Board will be responding to Dr Thorn formally by February 2.