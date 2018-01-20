My Kildare Life: Kilcullen fashion guru Lorna Weightman

Kilcullen’s Lorna is a leading Irish fashion blogger and presenter. She can regularly be seen on TV3’s Xposé. Sarah Peppard chats to her about her Kildare.

Lorna grew up in Calverstown, just outside Kilcullen. She went to school in Cross and Passion in the town, before pursuing a career in fashion.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

I have lots of lovely memories of growing up in the countryside. We had a huge garden which was like a forest to us when we were small. My first memory was planting a conker when I was about three in one of rockeries.

From when I was that age right up to 33, when we left the house, I watched it grow. It had become a huge tree when I last saw it, and I still have the first conkers from it. It’s those lovely memories I treasure.

DID YOU ENJOY LIFE GROWING UP IN KILCULLEN?

It was a delight to grow up in such a lovely place with a lovely community around us. My dad built our house himself (the roof the day I was born) and we lived there right up until 2015 when my parents decided to sell the house and move closer to Newbridge.

I went to school in Cross & Passion college in Kilcullen, which was such a great place to attend. I was really involved in school life, from playing hockey to being on the student council. I recently went back there to talk to the 4th Year students about my career and how I started in fashion.

I left home at 18 when I went to college in Trinity; I always loved the buzz of the city, and I still do. Although, I come home as much as I can for weekends with my parents and my sister when I’m not travelling or working. I just spent Christmas there which was just what I needed.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE COUNTY?

Kildare is a lot quieter than living in Dublin or London city centres where I spend most of my time. I retreat home when I need to switch off from work, or sometimes when I have just landed back at Dublin airport, it’s nice to get in the car and within an hour I’m at home.

My best friends from school live near my parents so coming home also means I get to spend time with them. Kilcullen has, and always has had, a great community that supports everyone in the area. I’m very grateful that it’s very much a part of who I am and how I’ve grown up.

WHAT IS YOUR IDEAL DAY OUT IN KILDARE?

I love to run, so my first thing to do is go for a long run on the Curragh (weather permitting!). It’s a beautiful place, and I love getting outside to exercise when I can.

Next, I would meet my sister for coffee in Swans of Naas (the best breakfast!), and take a look around the amazing shops Naas has, such as Emporium Kalu, Gallery 9, Crave and Aria.

In the evening I would have dinner with my family in Bardons of Kilcullen which does the most incredible food. It’s a long term favourite of mine. I also love Fallons in Kilcullen.

HOW IS WORK LIFE?

Life is hectic! But I love it that way. From days filming Xposé, to keeping my blog up to date or curating photo shoots, I am on the go. I love what I do, so I'm completely devoted to it. My family think I am a workaholic which is probably true!

ANY PLANS IN THE PIPELINE FOR 2018?

As well as continuing to work on fashion with Xposé, I'm also collaborating with some great brands for my blog this year, and some of this will take me to the US which is really exciting.