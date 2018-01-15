Female Garda had cocaine in Kildare nightclub – allegation
Allegedly said her dealer is also in the force
It's alleged the woman had the drugs in the bathroom of a nightclub.
It’s been reported that Kildare Gardai are investigating a young female Garda who was found using cocaine in a nightclub in the county.
It’s alleged that the young woman was discovered by security staff in the bathroom of a Kildare nightclub before Christmas and when Gardai were called she told them that she was a serving member in the midlands.
It’s alleged that she identified a colleague as her dealer.
Gardai have since launched an investigation as a result of the allegations, and carried out a search with a warrant. It is not known if the drugs were discovered or if Gardai involved have been suspended as yet.
Responding to media queries, a Garda spokesperson that the force “does not comment on internal disciplinary investigations”.
