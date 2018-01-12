Gardai issue urgent warning on mobile phone scam

Gardai have issued a warning on a mobile phone scam which is prevalent at the moment.

People have been receiving calls from the following numbers:

+375602605281,

+37127913091

+37178565072

+56322553736

+37052529259

+255901130460

or any number starting from

+375 (Belarus)

+371 number (Latvia)

+381 (Serbia)



There is one ring and then the caller hangs up.

Gardai have warned that if you call back, your contact list can be copied in three seconds and, if have bank or credit card details on your phone, those details can be copied too.

Don't answer or call back from the following codes:

+375 Belarus.

+371 Lativa.

+381 Serbia

+563- Valparaiso

+370- Vilnius

+255- Tanzania

Also, don't press #90 or #09 on your Mobile when asked by any caller.

It's a new trick to access your SIM card, make calls at your expense and frame you as a criminal, say Gardai.