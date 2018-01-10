Driver traveling at 141km/h in 60km/h M7 upgrade work zone in Kildare yesterday

Gardaí warn motorists of reduced speed limits during roadworks

Man detected speeding at M7 roadworks widening zone

Gardai are urging motorists to be aware that a reduced speed limit of 60km/h is being enforced during the M7 Naas Newbridge Bypass Upgrade, Osberstown Interchange and R407 Bypass.

They pointed out one driver had been detected travelling at a speed of 141km/h in the 60km/h work zone yesterday. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.