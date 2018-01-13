Last year was another record year for Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, according to it’s management, with over 22,000 patrons attending ticketed events throughout 2017.

Over 43% of patrons chose to book tickets online for the 180 seater Newbridge venue — an increase of 10 per cent on 2016 figures.

“Over 250,000 unique visitors visited our website, more than any other year. Over 45,000 brochures were distributed across Kildare and further afield in 2017,” said a spokesperson.

“As part of our drive to become more efficient and cost effective, we have reduced our print numbers in-line with demand, providing digital copies where possible.”

It said it is not resting on its laurels with a year full of great events across all genres. The latest programme of events, covering January to March, was due to be delivered last week.

Highlights of this season include Swan Lake at Newbridge Town Hall.

“We’ll also be progressing our planned redevelopment, having secured funding from both Kildare County Council and Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in 2017. This will be a huge undertaking, with the view of enhancing both the audience and artist experience,” said the arts centre.

The €1m grant, which was announced by the government last February, will pay for the refurbishment with new and improved seating and the stage size will be increased.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, venue director Linda Geraghty, said: “this is an excellent opportunity for Riverbank Arts Centre to make much needed improvements to the venue facilities, particularly in terms of accessibility.

“We are very appreciative of the support and acknowledgement received from the Department through this scheme. We look forward to continuing to providing a diverse programme of events and an even better experience for our patrons.”

Ticket sales at the venue increased over 30% in the previous 12 months.,