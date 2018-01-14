New rail station mooted for Naas area

A rail station needs to be built near Naas to cater for the growing population of the area.

Irish Rail is being asked to consider the possibility of building a new station between Naas and Caragh.

The suggestion came from Naas councillor Seamie Moore.

Cllr Moore also told a Naas Municipal District meeting a new station would reduce the need for local commuters to use motor transport on the N7/M7 to and from Dublin.

“It takes a great deal of time to get major projects like this planned,”he said.

He added: We are pushing everyone on to motorways and at the same time there are not enough car park spaces at the Sallins station.”

He pointed out that 1,000 houses are under construction in Naas and “we need to plan for the future.”

Irish Rail is to be asked to send a representative to a NMD meeting.