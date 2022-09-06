Search

Irish golfers to take part in new team match play contest coming to the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour has announced a new team match play contest named the Hero Cup which will take place at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

06 Sept 2022 1:42 PM

The DP World Tour has announced a new team match play contest named the Hero Cup which will take place at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023.

Great Britain and Ireland will compete against Continental Europe with both teams consisting of ten golfers. The players will be picked by the 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald.

Donald said: “One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup Captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and Captains.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup Captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.

“I am therefore grateful to Hero MotoCorp and the DP World Tour for supporting the concept of the Hero Cup and I look forward to seeing the players compete at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January.”

The two teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, with performance on the DP World Tour Rankings taken into account in the player selection process.

Irish golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power will be a few of the names up for consideration to make the GB & Ireland team following some impressive finishes this year.

